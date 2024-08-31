In January 2023, senior Congress leader and General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh had mocked his former party colleague and veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad by dubbing his (Azad's) party the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) as "Disappearing Azad Party".

Jairam Ramesh had made these remarks amid a resignations spree in the DPAP which was floated by Ghulam Nabi Azad in September 2022.

Today Jairam Ramesh's prediction turned out to be a reality as the two-years-old DPAP of Ghulam Nabi Azad has virtually disappeared from the political scenario of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a significant development, the majority of the potential candidates of the DPAP withdrew their nomination papers on the last day of withdrawal, just two days after party founder Ghulam Nabi Azad announced he would not campaign for them due to health issues.

DPAP candidates withdraw from key constituencies

Notably, Mohammad Aslam Goni, the DPAP candidate from Bhaderwah, Azad's home constituency, withdrew his candidature. Fatima Begum, the DPAP candidate from Inderwal, also withdrew her nomination, where former Azad aide Ghulam Muhammad Saroori is contesting as an Independent candidate. Additionally, Girdhari Lal Bhau and Asif Khanday, DPAP candidates from Ramban and Banihal, respectively, withdrew their nominations.

Only two DPAP candidates remain in Chenab Valley

After these withdrawals, only two DPAP candidates, Abdul Majid Wani from Doda and Abdul Gani Bhat from Doda West, are contesting from the Chenab Valley.

The DPAP, founded by Ghulam Nabi Azad in September 2022, is facing an identity crisis just two years after its formation. Azad's decision not to campaign for his party's candidates has significantly impacted the party's chances in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Azad expressed his regret and gave his candidates the freedom to withdraw their nominations if they felt his absence would negatively impact their chances. "The unforeseen circumstances have forced me to step back from the campaign trail. The candidates should assess whether they can continue without my presence. If they feel my absence would impact their chances, they have the freedom to withdraw their candidacy," Azad said.

Floated on September 26, 2022, Azad's party disappeared from the political scene of J&K

Notably, on September 26, Ghulam Nabi Azad had launched a new political party under the name "Democratic Azad Party" in Jammu. He also unveiled the flag of the new party.

Flanked by Tara Chand, and ex-minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad launched the new party. Ghulam Nabi Azad snapped his 50-year-long relations with the Congress Party on August 26, 2022, terming the party "comprehensively destroyed". He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing" the party's entire consultative mechanism.

Within two years after its formation, DPAP disintegrated as the majority of the leaders quit the party.