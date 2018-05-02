Dozens Stuck 100 Feet In The Air After Rollercoaster Stalls In Japan

A roller coaster at the Universal Studios Japan in Osaka broke down on Tuesday (May 2), leaving some passengers stuck at 100 feet for as long as two hours before they were brought down to safety.There were 64 people on two cars of the Jurassic Park-themed Flying Dinosaur attraction when the emergency stop was activated around 4.40 p.m. local time (3.40 a.m. EST) likely due to an engine issue. and amp;nbsp;Footage credit: Storyful