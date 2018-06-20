Dozens of baby seagulls found dead on a sidewalk in South Loop this weekend may have been pushed off the roof say the wildlife experts.

They may have been pushed by someone - probably even other seagulls - off the roof of the building.

About 70 seagulls and seagull eggs were discovered on the sidewalk near the 700 block of South Jefferson, more than half were dead and 25 seagulls badly injured were rescued. Two of the seagull babies were euthanized.

The rescued seagulls were being cared for at the Willowbrook Wildlife Center in Glen Ellyn. Alicia Biewer, Wildlife keeper at the center said they are keeping the baby seagulls warm and nursing the babies back to health.

According to a source in the US Fish and Wildlife Service, adult seagulls have the behavioral traits of pushing the young ones off the ledge of buildings.

Alicia Biewer said that some of the babies are not even more than a couple of days old.

Biewer stated that It is definitely very strange to see that animals fall off the roof of a building. I think it's really good for most of them. We are giving a lot of supportive care, fluids couple of times a day, making sure everyone's eating."

The little ones have suffered fractures, head trauma, and dehydration. Approximately 40 seagull babies were found dead on the sidewalk.

It is believed that the birds will be released in the wild in four weeks.

The wildlife experts urged people to contact Chicago Bird Collision Monitors if they found any injured bird around. The organization is working toward protecting migratory birds through rescue, education and, outreach and advocating bird-safe lighting and building design to reduce bird collision hazards.