The App Store sale for today has some practical apps. From a virtual tape measure to a metal detector, here are five paid iOS apps that you can download for free for a limited time only.

Measuring Tape AR ($3.99)

Measuring Tape AR is a utility app that, as the name suggests, uses augmented reality to measure things. You don't need to carry around tape measures if you have your phone with you as this intuitive app can gauge an object's dimensions.

With just two taps, you get point-to-point measurements easily. Measuring Tape AR is perfect for architects, contractors, interior designers, real estate agents, and anyone who needs quick measurements.

Get Measuring Tape AR for iOS from the App Store.

EZ Member Directory ($4.99)

If you have an organisation or just about any type of group, EZ Member Directory can help stay organised. It provides a private, password-protected digital membership directory for clubs, organisations, associations, and businesses on member's phones.

It's ideal for charities, school organisations, homeowners' associations, churches...you name it.

Get EZ Member Directory for iOS from the App Store.

Remote Mouse for Mac ($3.99)

Remote Mouse for Mac is a fully simulated mouse for your iPhone or iPad so you get to take full control of your Mac, whether it is for presentations, movies, music, or anything. It supports multi-touch gesture and functional keyboard as well as application launcher and switcher.

Get Remote Mouse for Mac from the App Store.

Metal Detector Pro ($3.99)

Metal Detector Pro has a built-in magnetometer so you can find objects that are generating magnetic and electromagnetic fields such as phones, wiretaps, sharp objects, metal screws, and wires. The app is perfect for construction workers, handymen, and even students.

Get Metal Detector Pro for iOS from the App Store.

MsgSecret ($0.99)

MsgSecret allows you to encode messages freely and send them via SMS, email, WhatsApp, etc. Service providers won't be able to read and understand your messages because they are ciphered. If you're dealing with ultra-sensitive messages, this app's for you.

Get MsgSecret for iOS from the App Store.