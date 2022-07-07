On Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tied the knot for the second time in a private ceremony, at a gurdwara located in Sector 8 of Chandigarh. The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader may have married in a private ceremony but that did not stop the public scrutiny from pouring in from all quarters, specifically in political circles.

His marriage has suddenly put the spotlight on the new bride - Dr Gurpreet Kaur. The marriage has been solemnised as per Sikh rituals and as per sources, it's an arranged one. The bride, reportedly, is the choice of Mann's sister and mother.

So, who is the new bride?

A doctor from Kurukshetra's Haryana district, 32-year-old Gurpreet Kaur originally hails from a village in Pehowa area of Kurukshetra. Her father, a farmer has also served as a sarpanch of a village, while her mother is a homemaker.

Reportedly, Kaur was chosen as Mann's bride by his mother and sister. Dr Gurpreet Kaur is an MBBS from Maharishi Markandeshwar University (MMU) in Mullana. She completed her degree in 2018 and her family bought a house in Mohali, about a year ago. Known as 'Gopi' among her friends and relatives, Dr Gurpreet Kaur maintains a low profile.

What she wore?

The bride wore a traditional classic red lehenga from the designer label Akriti by Shakun. When IBTimes got in touch with the store, where she has been shopping quietly for the past few weeks, they shared their surprise as the bride-to-be did not tell them anything about herself.

"We ourselves didn't know who she is. She is a very low-key person, very down-to-earth, with very kind and warm vibes. She did not tell us about herself at all, nor did she bargain for the price. As for that infamous celebrity attitude, she doesn't have it at all," said the store's team collectively.

Mann's first wife and children

When Mann, a political satirist turned politician, was announced as Punjab's Chief Ministerial candidate from AAP, the news sparked a sudden interest in his personal life. Mann, separated from his first wife Inderpreet Kaur, in 2015 after filing for divorce in a Mohali court.

He has two children from his previous marriage, 21-year-old daughter named Seerat and a 17-year-old son Dilshan. Currently settled in the US with their mother, his children flew in when he took oath as Punjab chief minister in March.

At the wedding, celebrations galore

Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory greetings pouring in for the Punjab CM, with state ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Harjot Bains and Aman Arora, as well AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha who posted a series of pics from the wedding. Arvind Kejriwal attended the wedding with his family.