As per the research, there are supposedly seven people in the world who look just like you. Although it's quite difficult for a person to find their own doppelganger, thanks to technology, that we can spot the look-alikes of our favourite celebrities. The are many Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif-Zareen Khan, Aishwarya Rai-Sneha Ullal and many more who have a striking resemblance to each other. (Thanks to Salman Khan for finding them.)

There are many Hollywood stars who also look like Bollywood stars. But before we cross the borders, if you'll have a close look, you might find celebrities in the Indian TV industry, who look just like Bollywood stars. Some style themselves accordingly to look like a Bollywood star, while some have a striking resemblance. Nevertheless, these stars will make you go 'Ailaa, JUDWAAA!' when you see them closely.

Check out the Television stars that are exactly doppelganger of these Bollywood celebrities:

Deepshikha Nagpal and Parveen Babi

Deepshikha rose to the fame with her role in Bollywood movies like Koyla, Baadshah, Partner and many more and became a household name. Her performance in Indian soap operas such as SonPari, Sharaarat, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon etc was highly appreciated by the audience. But what makes her more interesting is her striking resemblance of Bollywood diva Parveen Babi. There is no denying in the fact that Deepshikha looks a lot like Parveen Babi. Her face structure and eyes are quite similar to the yesteryear star.

Erica Fernandes and Ileana D'cruz

Our very own version 2.0 of Prerna aka Erica Fernandes, who has become a household name and 'mummyji's' favourite through her role in Kasauti Zindagi Ki, looks very much like South Indian diva Ileana D'cruz. Not many people know, but Erica has a striking resemblance to 'Mai Tera Hero' fame Ileana.

Paraag Chaddha and Zayed Khan

Now this one is quite hard to find because Paraag has been seen in TV serial Jamai Raja, not in a major role. He has also gained youth fan following by appearing in the season 3 of MTV Splitsvilla. Paraag has a striking resemblance to Main Hoon Na fame Zayed Khan. One might get confused if they don't look carefully.

Gautam Rode and Fawad Khan

We all miss Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, right? Though he did only a few movies in Bollywood, his screen presence and sizzling avatar were enough to make any girl go crazy for him. We might not be able to see him in any Bollywood movies soon but you can always give therapy to your sore eyes by binge-watching on serials done by his Indian TV series doppelganger, Gautam Rode. Rode is a heartthrob himself of many soap-opera loving girls. He has a huge fan following in Indian TV industry and is known for his cute looks.

Karishma Tanna and Deepika Padukone

From dimples to height to dressing sense, Karishma is quite similar to Bollywood's Mastani Deepika Padukone. Though they don't look exactly the same, the way Khatron Ke Khiladi fame carries herself is similar to that of Deepika.

Karan Patel and Shah Rukh Khan

While everyone wants to be SRK in the movie industry, which is quite impossible, Karan Patel, who also adores him has achieved the milestone in at least looking like him. Known as the SRK of the TV industry, Karan has been spotted looking just like Shah Rukh Khan on various occasions.

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Rana Dagubatti

Rugged eyes to handsome looks, Shabbir and Rana both have same qualities. Shabbir is a known face of the Television industry and became a household name through his performance in KumKum Bhagya while Rana, the South Indian hulk won many hearts through Bahubali series.

Virushka Mehta and Tamannah Bhatia

Channel V's Dil Dosti Dance fame Virushka has a striking resemblance to South India beauty and Bahubali fame Tamannah. Her face is quite familiar to the industry as she resembles the looks of Tamanna Bhatiya who is a very popular actress of Bollywood and Tollywood.