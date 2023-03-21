Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are two of the topmost actresses of this generation. With highs and lows, hits and flops; the two have carved a niche for themselves. Despite being contemporaries, the two share an incredible bond and often praise one another. While the two are considered bankable actresses, Janhvi recently said that she gets "opportunities" but not "respect."

"Somewhere it comes down to the line that 'Mujhe mauke bohot mile hai, par izzat abhi tak nahi mila' and I think that's what I am working for, in my own eyes. It takes a lot to build the perception and then break it," the Roohi actress had said at the "We The Women" event. On the other hand, on being asked, Sara Ali Khan told Siddharth Kannan that respect hasn't been a problem for her.

Sara's take on respect

"I think for me if you accept me for who I am, that's the biggest sign of respect and I think, touchwood, I got that very early in my career," she said. The Love Aaj Kal actress went on to add, "But even then, whether it's Kedarnath or Atrangi, I read the reviews I was given. I don't think respect has been a problem for me."

Both Sara and Janhvi have several films lined up in their kitties. While Sara will be next seen in Gaslight, Janhvi will be seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan.