In a shocking video, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Assistant Commissioner Ramesh Pawar was seen mistaking sanitiser for water and drinking it from a bottle.

The incident happened when Pawar was presenting the budget of the Education Department for the year 2021-22.

In the video, Pawar was seen picking up a bottle kept at the dais assuming it's drinking water and took a sip from it. Pawar soon realised that it was not water and kept the bottle aside.

One of the officers tried to stop him from drinking the sanitiser, but by then he had already taken the sip. Soon after which Pawar was offered a bottle of water to drink by an official.

(To be updated)