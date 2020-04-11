Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has done it again. Yes, the actress was recently trolled for copy-pasting Sidharth Malhotra's tweet on Mumbai Police. Let us tell you the actress has not done it for the first time, prior to this she was confronted for allegedly stealing social media posts from other people. A few days back the Pagalpanti actress was called out for copy-pasting New York-based author JP Brammer's tweet about the Oscar-winning movie Parasite.

Sidharth Malhotra had praised the Mumbai Police for their undying dedication and commitment towards their duty, the actor took to his micro-blogging site and posted, "This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety. You guys are the real heroes." What made the netizens surprised that Urvashi posted the exact words on her Twitter handle by just omitting one line from the same

Here is Sidharth's tweet followed by Urvashi Rautela's tweet that she copied,

This is the time to heartily thank our Mumbai police, who are leaving their families at home & working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety.. You guys are the real heroes ?#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#LoveYouMumbaiPolice@MumbaiPolice https://t.co/j1R9Rxv3ul — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 9, 2020

This is the time to heartily thank our @MumbaiPolice & Maharastra police, who leaving their families at homes are working with their high spirit and untiring efforts for our security and safety..#ThankYouMumbaiPolice#ThankYouMaharasthraPolice pic.twitter.com/FnXD9UGOZJ — URVASHI RAUTELA?? (@UrvashiRautela) April 9, 2020

With Urvashi being on a copying spree, Twitterati was seriously not going to spare her. The trollers began commenting and calling her names. Some even went onto ask her why she doesn't tweet the original post. Earlier during the Parasite tweet controversy, Urvashi's spokesperson had revealed that it was not the actress but her social media team who had tweeted about the movie. Well, we will have to wait and see what she has to comment on the current scenario.

Check out some of the tweets here,

Once again...pls don't blame ur PR this time? pic.twitter.com/YccTiDcnDL — Rohit (@rohit403) April 10, 2020