The news of Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don franchise sent shockwaves across the nation. Audience was not ready to see Ranveer as the Don after Shah Rukh Khan's magnanimous presence in the previous Don films. There were also the rumours of differences and fall out between Farhan and SRK. And now, the film's director has spilled the beans.

Farhan Akhtar revealed that there were indeed creative differences between the makers and Shah Rukh Khan. He added that the parting was mutual and not bitter.

"I'm not in the position of replacing anybody. These are things that we discussed over the years, I wanted to take a certain direction with the story, somehow we just couldn't find common ground. We just parted mutually knowing that it's probably for the best. So that's where it is," Akhtar told Variety.

Farhan also praised Ranveer Singh and how he took the leap of faith with energy and full spirit. "I'm really excited Ranveer's on board. He's so charged and so ready to go. It's a big film, just purely from the point of view of an actor, it's a big thing to do, and we're really excited to have him on board. His energy is energizing us, so to speak," he said.

There were also the reports of Kiara Advani joining the Dhoom franchise after Priyanka Chopra's exit.