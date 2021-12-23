Don 2 will always remain one of the sleekest and most edgy films in Bollywood. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, the film had some major never seen before action and thriller sequences. Though the film also gained tremendous popularity for the equation between SRK and PeeCee, it remained one of the best films of that decade.

Let's take a look at how the cast has changed in their appearance over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan: Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from all the action ever since his son, Aryan Khan's name cropped up in the alleged drug bust case. After a long break, the star is back for the shoot of his upcoming – Pathan – and looked quite beefed up for the role.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: After creating a niche for herself in Bollywood, Priyanka is carrying the baton of Indian heritage and Indian cinema on the global platform. From Hollywood films, talk shows, events to series; Priyanka has dominated the West and how!

Arjun Rampal: Arjun Rampal has not been seen a lot in Bollywood films in the last few years. But, with his upcoming release – Dhaakad and few southern projects; the actor is expected to grab a lot of screen space.

Boman Irani: Ever since Don 2, the journey has just been uphill for Boman Irani. With films like PK, Parmanu, Jolly LLB and many others; Boman has created a strong foothold in the industry.

Lara Dutta: A lot has happened in Lara Dutta's life ever since the film's release. The former Miss Universe recently made her web debut and made people take notice.