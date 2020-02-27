In a shocking incident, a pizza delivery guy allegedly shared Tamil actress Gayatri Sai's phone number on several adult groups on WhatsApp.

She took to Twitter to share what had transpired and even contacted Chennai police to file a complaint against the miscreant. She revealed how a pizza delivery guy, working for Dominos, shared her number on adult groups in an inebriated state.

"@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since your office is yet to speak to me. I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared. please be safe all," Gayatri Sai tweeted on Wednesday, sharing a picture of the pizza delivery guy.

On Thursday, Gayatri said that the ADGP of the Chennai Police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet.

"@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir," she tweeted.

When the officials at the all-women station were contacted about any action being taken, they told Indian Express that the pizza delivery guy has been detained and investigation is underway.