Although over one lakh consumers have so far availed benefits, the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) raised the final call to its domestic consumers urging them to come forward and claim waiver on late payment surcharge under the Government's Power Amnesty Scheme, which shall cease to exist on 01.04.2025.

Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, Er. Aaquib Waheed Deva said that the Power Amnesty Scheme will be available for domestic consumers only till March 31, 2025, and beyond that, there will be no further extension.

"Consumers can either pay their principal amount due to Kashmir Discom in full or in equal installments in the remaining 04 months to claim the waiver on late payment surcharge to settle their claims," she added.

As many as 1,09,648 domestic consumers have so far availed the scheme for waiver on late payment surcharge with KDPCL, which has collected a revenue of Rs.164.00 crore so far. The scheme has targeted a total of 1,50,907 consumers who had a substantial opening balance due to KPDCL.

The Government has also waived off an amount of Rs.58 crore on account of late payment surcharge, thus providing huge relief to the domestic consumers by clearing their opening balances.

Chief Engineer KPDCL advised the remaining consumers to approach their concerned Electric Subdivisions to settle their bills. "There are still a large number of domestic consumers with huge opening balances who are yet to approach their divisions to settle their dues," she added, while advising them to not waste this final opportunity offered under the scheme.

The Chief Engineer further stated that after the closure of the Scheme, KPDCL shall be left with no option but to opt for a legal course of action & disconnection of those domestic consumers.

Over 86% of JKPDD consumers fall under the domestic category, accounting for nearly half of the total energy consumption in the Union Territory.

Consumers are reminded to take advantage of the extended scheme to address their outstanding electricity dues and avoid potential penalties.



Approximately 30% of domestic consumers, or about 5.50 lakh households, have either resorted to staggered payments or defaulted on their electricity bills.

The initiative allows consumers to pay the principal amount through affordable installment plans, easing financial burdens.

Successful recovery of dues is expected to reduce the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and Aggregate Cost of Supply (ACS) gap, as well as Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses.

The scheme is part of a broader effort to improve the financial health of the government and DISCOMs by reducing commercial losses.

With the extended deadline approaching, the KPDCL urges domestic consumers to act swiftly and settle their outstanding dues. The Amnesty Scheme not only provides financial relief but also encourages better financial management, contributing to the overall stability of the power distribution system in Jammu and Kashmir.