Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is finally here. The interesting plot and stellar star cast had already had us waiting for it. And now, the reviews are pushing us to watch it too. The film has received warm reviews from critics and audiences alike. With many saying it has successfully managed to break the taboo around female sexual desires.

Let's take a look at the critics review

The film boasts of a terrific star cast - Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Bashir, Vikram Massey, Amol Parasher, Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra and Neelima Azim

Indian Express went with 3.5 stars: This is a solidly-written film, and growth is part of the arc of each character. A few lines are too explanatory, some situations are too on-the-nose, and a climactic twist feels a bit too convenient. But those are minor quibbles in a film, so well performed across the board, which says it like it is.

Times of India went with 3.5 stars: Overall, 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' drives home the message that it sets out to give. The film opens up conversations around women's sexual needs and desires and is a commentary on moral policing, sexuality, gender biases and stereotyping.

NDTV went with 2.5 stars: The punches that Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare throws would have landed with greater force had the film not chosen so many cards to put on the table and in such an obviously didactic manner. A bit of calculated tangentiality would have aided both the quality of the message and the sharpness of its delivery.

DNA went with 3 stars: Despite having a slow pace and many sequences seeming to be deja vu, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare still deserves a weekend watch by movie lovers.

Pinkvilla went with 3 stars: Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare puts a spotlight on women suppressed of their needs and dreams regardless of the cities they live in through two relatable characters. Watch it for the brilliant performances and the slice of life vibe.