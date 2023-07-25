With merely three days left for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film is set to release on July 28. Alia and Ranveer are on a promotional spree and on Monday, the co-actors of the film were in Kolkata to launch the peppy and colourful track Dhindhora Baje Re.

The beautiful and vibrant song looks breathtakingly amid the opulent set adorned in hues of red, the song unfolds against the backdrop of a Durga Puja celebration. The song starts with devotees immersed in festive fervour and deep devotion and soon Rocky (Ranveer Singh), was seen praying to the idol of Maa Durga as he gazes at Rani (Alia Bhatt).

Alia gracefully begins to dance as she pays an ode to Maa Durga. After a while, Ranveer too joins in. The duo along with background dancers are dressed in red, making the music video grander, and larger than life and with a lavish set, the overall song looks appealing.

Apart from Alia and Ranveer's chemistry and dance, the music video also features the legendary Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. However, its Jaya Bachchan's body language and facial expressions won hearts as she is unhappy with Rani and Rocky dancing together. She even walks out in a rage

The captivating music video reminds us of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's iconic songs and lavish sets. A section of music fanatics loved the vibe and grandeur set up of the song and lauded Kjo for cinematic excellence, while a section of netizens drew a comparison between Kjo's Dhindhora Baje Re and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Dola Re Dola featuring Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Netizens react

A user wrote, "Looks like a homage to SLB (Dola Re Dola meets Nagada Sang Dhol?)"

Another mentioned, "Ranveer costume is same from Padmaavat, only thing is that it is red. And, Alia costume is from Dholida and only thing is that it is red in colour."

The third user mentioned, "Looks like u somewhat copied dhol baaje from sanjay leela bhansali Ramleela and dola re from Devdas. U seem to be inspired by the film set too. The sets too look similar."

The next one mentioned, "All good but that charm is completely missing, Aish & Madhuri had something."

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Basheer and Kshitee Jog apart from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.