Neetu Kapoor is a delight on social media. From sharing beautiful old anecdotes to revisiting old Bollywood stories; Neetu Kapoor keeps her social media account lively and dignified. However, her recent post on relationship and marriage has landed her in some trouble. Many on social media are calling her out for her alleged indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor's exes.

"Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn't mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ," Neetu shared in her Instagram stories. And netizens were quick to assume that the post was a dig at the Kapoor scion's exes - Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Social media infuriated

"Basically #RanbirKapoor 's parents have taught him to treat women like an object & throw them away after dating. Under the pretext of modernism, you shouldn't encourage your children for such cheap thrills, just for the sake of the dating experience #NeetuKapoor #Disgusting," one user wrote. "Neetu Kapoor has always had something against Katrina Kaif. Years after their breakup she is still taunting her. They were together for 7 years," another user commented.

" Am glad deepika & katrina dumped that hell hole of a house and living their best life seems like neetu kapoor following mahesh bhatt footstep...," a social media user commented. "I didn't know #neetukapoor was this vile! This is shameful. #ranbirkapoor #bollywood," another social media user commented.