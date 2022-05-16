Controversy, speculation and mystery surrounding Putin's private life is hardly anything novel. However, this time it is not the mystery girlfriend or Putin's palace that has found its way onto social media.

The Russian President, 69, has increasingly faced allegations of his crumbling health in the past few weeks.

One of the latest evidence to surface on his failing health happens to be a secret recording of an unnamed Russian oligarch, wherein he confirms that Vladimir Putin is suffering from blood cancer. The recording of the Russian oligarch, whose identity has been kept confidential, was obtained by New Lines Magazine.

The recording also shows the oligarch complaining about Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and he also directly seeks an explanation from Putin on why more than 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed so far. The recording confirms all the speculations, increasingly building up about Putin suffering from an unknown disease. The oligarch is said to be among the country's 200 richest people and once a close aide of Putin.

Putin was not looking at all well today. People have particularly noted his hunched position and the fact he never let go of the table during the entire 12-minute meeting with Shoigu. (Source: @SvobodaRadio.) pic.twitter.com/cjPyNh0l9F — Timothy Phillips (@TSJPhillips) April 21, 2022

The efforts to connect the dots continue

The Russian President observed Russia's Victory Day Parade in Moscow's Red Square on Monday. Wherein it didn't take long for the word to spread on how the President seemed to be walking with a limp and sat with a blanket on his knees.

Last month, yet another video gave rise to fresh speculations wherein Putin, seated across a table, holds onto it for support and never lets go of the support during his 12-minute meeting. "What other reason besides Parkinson's would there be for Putin to be gripping the table like this?" wrote a user. There was no dearth of those condemning his act of invading Ukraine and judging the latest development in its light.