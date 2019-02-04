A celebrity gossip website has come up with claims that Anna Faris is not in good terms with Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. The 42-year-old actress is apparently shocked that the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star got engaged to Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's daughter In January, after only seven months of dating.

According to Radar Online, Anna is unhappy over Chris moving on so soon in his life. An alleged source said: "Honestly, Anna isn't as happy for Chris and Katherine as people think. She is really put off by how quickly he fell in love with Katherine. This bothers her tremendously."

"Anna was telling people that Chris and Katherine won't last. This got back to Katherine, and let's just say that Anna will not be getting a wedding invite!" the insider added.

However, the jealousy claims in this report are suspicious as Anna is said to be dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

Chris and The House Bunny star announced the news of their breakup in August 2017. The duo revealed that they were separating after eight years of marriage. They also share joint custody of their son, Jack.

Last year, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 38-year-old actor said their split is "not ideal" but that they are trying to work through things for their son.

"Divorce sucks but at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him very much," he said.

"And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better," Chris added.