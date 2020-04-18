Actors are using the time they have to reconnect with themselves and this extra time has also allowed them to discover new things. While they do so, it's us who get to enjoy the entertainment that ensues from their shenanigans.

Amitabh Bachchan is discovering the memoji and put up a series of posts of his cartoon version. The actor's posts have been instant hits with the fans. However, one fan out of curiosity asked Amitabh Bachchan whether he had ever wished to be the PM, without flinching, the actor gave one of the best responses hands down.

Amitabh Bachchan on whether he would like to be PM

Nobody knows for how long the lockdown will go on amidst the rapidly increasing number of Coronavirus cases. However, this means Bollywood will not be in action, for now till May 3rd. Rarely do we get to see actors messing about in their free time and experimenting with new apps. Amitabh Bachchan is taking the opportunity to stay ahead of the trend.

The acclaimed actor has now discovered AI and is experimenting with memojis. He also put up a series of posts and pictures of his memoji. On his latest post, however, he got a curious comment from a fan. The fan asked, "Sir, did you ever want to be the country's PM?" Anybody would have been stunned and ignored the question.

Amitabh Bachchan humoured his fan, but provided him with an honest response, "Arre yaar subah subah shubh shubh bolo (Arre yaar, begin the morning with something positive)." Well, what do you say to that?

Amitabh Bachchan recently has been called out for spreading fake news and inaccurate social media forwards even getting called out by the Health ministry for his lapse in judgement. Still, the actor has been making generous contributions to the fight against the Coronavirus and even appeared in a short film, 'Family' with other notable Bollywood celebrities and India's best regional talents like Mammootty, Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth.