'Doctors trying to avoid liver transplant': BB OTT 3 Winner Sana Makbul opens up about Liver Cirrhosis diagnosis

Television actor Sana Makbul celebrated her birthday on June 13. The very next day, Sana shared a series of photos and videos from her birthday celebration. This year her birthday was a tad bit different amid happiness and cheerfulness. The actor is also battling liver cirrhosis and is undergoing treatment for the same.

In a candid interview with HT City, Sana opened up about her health condition, sharing that she has been diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a chronic liver disease in which the body's immune system attacks the liver.

Sana Makbul diagnosed with Liver Cirrhosis

She said, "I've been living with autoimmune hepatitis for a while now, but recently things got worse. My immune system started attacking my liver more aggressively, and I've now been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis," Sana told the publication.

She added, "This didn't happen overnight. I've been managing it for a while, but recently it flared up badly, which has made me pause my work commitments."

Despite her challenges, Sana remains optimistic. She said, "I may be walking slower right now, but I'm still moving and that's all that matters."

The doctors and I are doing everything we can to avoid a liver transplant. I've started immunotherapy, it's really intense and tiring. Some days are harder than others. But I'm holding on to hope. I just want to get better without needing something as big as a liver transplant. It's not going to be easy, but I am not ready to give up so easily," she reveals.

Sana was recently hospitalised due to complications from the same condition. A photo of her from the hospital bed, where she appeared visibly frail, was shared on social media by her friend, Dr. Aashna Kanchwala.

Dr. Kanchwala wrote, "My strongest diva. I'm so proud of you for showing so much strength and resilience as you battle such a grave condition. Inshallah, you will fight this and come out even stronger. Allah is with you. And I am always standing by you. Get well soon, my love @divasana."

Sana rings in her birthday amid live cirrhosis treatment

On her birthday, Sana looked stunning in a black dress as she shared a video montage on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "This birthday wasn't just candles and cake—it was strength, survival, and soooo much love. Thank you to every soul who made me smile through the storm. 'Grateful' doesn't even cover it... I felt seen, held, and celebrated. Here's to healing, hustle, and hugging life a little tighter."

Earlier this year, Sana also appeared on Bharti Singh's podcast, where she shared more about her health journey.

"I've turned vegan recently due to health reasons. A lot of people don't know that I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I have a liver disease that was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms. In this condition, the body's own cells attack organs—in my case, the liver. Sometimes it affects kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle-related condition. Mine affects the liver."

For the unversed, Sana is also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

What are the signs and symptoms of the disease, and is it curable?

Signs and symptoms of cirrhosis

Nausea or loss of appetite.

Feeling weak or tired (fatigue).

Feeling generally ill (malaise).

Upper abdominal pain (especially on the right).

Visible blood vessels that look like spiders (spider angiomas).

Redness on the palms of your hands (palmar erythema).

What causes cirrhosis of the liver?

Cirrhosis is a gradual scarring process that's triggered by chronic inflammation in your liver. Any chronic liver disease that causes chronic hepatitis can lead to cirrhosis. The most common causes include:

Alcohol-induced hepatitis. This is chronic liver damage from chronic heavy alcohol use. Alcohol may be the most well-known cause of liver cirrhosis, but nonalcoholic causes are also common.

Non-alcohol-related steatohepatitis. This is chronic damage from excess fat storage in your liver. It's related to metabolic factors like high blood lipids, blood sugar and blood pressure.

Chronic hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is a viral infection that becomes chronic in most people. It's now curable with antivirals, but many people don't realise they have it.

Chronic hepatitis B infection. Hepatitis B is a viral infection that may become chronic in a minority of people. If it does, you'll have it for life. It's treatable, but not curable.

You can help extend the life of your liver by:

Eating healthy, whole foods and lean protein.

Avoiding alcohol, tobacco and over-the-counter drugs as much as possible.

Taking medications only as directed and discussing all medications with your provider.

Keeping up with routine healthcare appointments and screenings for complications.