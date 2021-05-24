Four junior doctors at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College were detained by Uttar Pradesh Police after they tried to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to raise demands and highlight flaws during his visit to Jhansi on Sunday.

The incident happened when the resident doctors attempted to meet the chief minister with their memorandum containing three-pointer demands and flaws during Yogi's visit to the medical college to review COVID facilities.

In several videos posted online, the police officials are seen shoving and pushing the doctors towards the police van as they demand to at least hand over the memorandum to the chief minister. "Go to the police station now. You can give the letter (to the chief minister) later," a woman officer can be heard in one of the videos.

Resident Doctors Association Trust, Uttar Pradesh took to Facebook to share the photos of the incident and their memorandum.

"Arrested junior doctors interacted with the DM, Jhansi about the issue. The DM talked to SP City about the inappropriate behavior of the police and assured proper action for the same," it said in a post later.

Resident doctors being arrested in Jhansi UP for trying to present a memorandum to UP CM .



Any reactions from the national media ? pic.twitter.com/SYphRmHBxb — Pankhuri Pathak पंखुड़ी पाठक پنکھڑی (@pankhuripathak) May 23, 2021

Doctors flag flaws at medical college, demand basic amenities

In their memorandum, the doctors demanded the establishment of a central library, a hostel, and gym & playground at the medical college campus.

They also demanded a sufficient supply of medicines at the hospital and called for good behaviour by the administrative officials towards nurses and healthcare workers. "It is being seen that medical supplies are made only in the run-up to any visit of administrative officers," it reads.

Speaking to media persons, Maharani Laxmibai Medical College Resident Doctors' Association President, Dr Hardeep Jogi said that officers and police misbehaved with them.

"Whenever there is a ministerial visit to the campus, all the arrangements at the campus start recovering and the medicines are restocked. On any other day, medicines are not available. He said that the problem had been there even before the pandemic hit," Dr Jogi was quote as saying by The Quint.

Doctors stopped for security reasons: Jhansi DM

Jhansi District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said that the doctors were stopped from meeting the chief minister due to "security reasons".

"In connection with the memorandum, the district administration, the Jhansi - Lalitpur member of parliament, and the Principal of the Medical College collectively decided that the facilities will be improved and other arrangements will be provided," the DM told The Quint.