Ever since his debut with Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna; actor Abhishekh Khan's journey has only been upwards. With terrific performances in series such as - Bard of Blood, Lootere and his latest - Doctors; Khan has become one of the most popular faces of the digital world.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the Lootere actor to talk more about his latest series – Doctors, how he bagged the role, the debate on virality vs talent and more.

In Doctors, you play Dr. Ridhun Sethi, a character navigating the challenges of the medical world. What drew you to this role, and how did you prepare to portray a doctor authentically on screen?

Dr. Ridhun Sethi wasn't just a role that came to me—I auditioned for it. But I'm grateful the universe led me to this part and that I had the opportunity to try out for it. A lot of Ridhun naturally aligns with how a boy from Mumbai would be, which gave me an advantage, being from the city myself. Beyond that, Sahir Raza and Bharat Misra provided the creative space for me to explore and truly make the character my own.

Your web series Lootere is about to complete a year since its release. Looking back, how has the show impacted your career, and what has been the most memorable feedback you've received for your performance?

Time is truly flying—I can't believe it's already been a year, and even more astonishing, four years since we actually shot it. Lootere has been a game-changer for me; it holds a special place in my filmography, at least in my eyes. In such a short span, Mudit, my character, resonated with so many people, which is both a privilege and a blessing.

Any memorable moment from the sets?

One of the most memorable moments for me was being recognized by Mr. Vasan Bala as Mudit himself—that will always stay close to my heart. I'm incredibly grateful that Jai chose me for this role.

With Doctors now streaming and Lootere reaching its milestone, how do you see your journey evolving as an actor? Are there any particular genres or roles you're eager to explore next?

I'm eagerly waiting for people to take chances on me, and I'm doing my best to keep surprising everyone with each role. I've made a conscious effort to avoid repetition—not just in my performances but also in how I present myself on screen. It's a slow and steady journey, but I believe things will fall into place. I'm sure of it.

In today's times, what do you think matters more? The social media following/virality or the real talent?

Real talent speaks for itself. I have no massive following, and I'm not viral—but everything that's happening to me is because people still believe in talent and raw authenticity. Things will keep evolving, and in the end, everyone will find their place and coexist.

Have you seen cases where the social media following is the reason behind someone being taken onboard for a project?