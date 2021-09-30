The 'irresponsible and casual' approach adopted by the health authorities in fighting deadly Coronavirus has exposed in the Jammu and Kashmir Rajouri district when a nodal officer declared 32 students of a school COVID positive without proper testing and sampling on Monday.

Interestingly, all the 32 students were later turned out to be negative Covid-19 during RTPCR testing within 12 hours in the Thanamandi area of the Rajouri district. After being declared as COVID positive during target sampling, students were isolated and shifted to the Corona care centre.

Doctor suspended for declaring students Corona positive

Taking serious note of the casual approach of the nodal officer, the District Magistrate Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan suspended a doctor of Community Health Centre Thanamandi after 32 students at a private school were reported COVID-19 positive under the doctor's supervision, and later they turned out to be negative during RTPCR testing in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district.

"During the Testing on 27.09.2021, at one of the Private School in Thanamandi Zone, under the supervision of Dr. Shabab Ahmed (Dental Surgeon) Nodal Officer COVID-19, 32 students were detected COVID-19 positive and as per SOPs, they were shifted to Covid Care Centre Plangarh for Isolation", an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri reads.

"The RTPCR Test of all the Students was conducted on 28.09.2021, wherein all have reported negative Now, therefore, in view of the lackadaisical approach and dereliction of duties, Dr. Shabab Ahmed, Dental Surgeon CHC Thanamandi (Nodal Officer, COVID-19 Block Thanamandi) is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending further inquiry into the matter," the order reads, adding, "During the period of the suspension he shall remain attached with the office of the Addl. Deputy Commissioner, Koteranka".

"Further, Block Medical Officer, Darhal, is hereby directed to explain her position, regarding the lapse on the part of Health Department, within 3 days, positively, so that further action under Service rules may be initiated," the order reads.

School closed, students in COVID care centre after fake Corona test

Within hours after 32 students were declared Corona positive during target sampling on September 27, authorities ordered the closure of the school, and infectious students were sent to the COVID care centre for isolation and treatment.

Fear gripped the Thanmandi area of Rajouri because students, who were tested 'positive', were residents of different villages of the area. Information was immediately shared with higher authorities as well as district administration.

Chief Education Officer Rajouri Ch Gulzar Hussain ordered the closure of the said school. It was directed that the entire staff and students should go for isolation and sampling.