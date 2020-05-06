It was a heart-wrenching situation when the son performed the last rites of his father, a doctor, who died of coronavirus on Tuesday while his mother and brother remain admitted to the LLRM Medical College in Meerut for the corona infection.

The doctor had come in contact with a patient, who later tested corona positive and became infected. The doctor succumbed to the virus, late on Monday night. His wife and son, who have been infected through him, are also undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

The doctor's body was brought to Bijnor from Meerut on Tuesday afternoon and the cremation was conducted in accordance with the WHO norms, said Vijay Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Bijnor.

According to the official, the Chandpur-based private doctor tested positive for corona on April 27 after which he was admitted in the LLRM Medical College in Meerut. Later, his wife and son also tested positive for Corona. There are 17 hotspots in the district which have been sealed.

The police are keeping a close eye on the hotspots by deploying drones to check if residents are following lockdown norms. According to the officials, 20 patients have so far recovered from the infection and one patient has died. There are still 10 active cases in the district.