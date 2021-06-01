Actress Swara Bhasker is all set for her upcoming short film 'Dobara Alvida', which will be released digitally on June 8. Talking about the film, the actress has revealed that the film is all about emotions that one tries to hide when a relationship is over.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress said: "This movie is a celebration of all the emotions that we try to hide away when any relationship is over. 'Dobara Alvida' is an exploration of what happens when one finds closure rather unexpectedly, taking them by surprise, and that is exactly where the beauty lies."

"At a day and age where contemporary relationships are ever-evolving, 'Dobara Alvida' is a journey of discovering how there's more to what we lead on, and I am elated to have been a part of it," she added.

Swara feels that the audience will experience a 'bittersweet' feeling while watching the film. 'Dobara Alvida' will portray the story of two lovers who meet after a long time and their emotions following the meet. The story is basically a walk down memory lane. According to the actress, in today's generation of millennial dating, the film will have a greater impact.

Directed by Shashank Singh, the short film also features Gulshan Devaiah and Swapnil Kortivar.

On the work front

On the work front, Swara Bhasker was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding' and interestingly the film has completed three years of its release today and the fans have been sending messages of their love and admiration to the star cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

According to reports, Swara will be seen next in yet another short film 'Sheer Qorma' that will showcase an Indian Hindi LGBT romance and will be directed by Faraz Arif Ansari. Along with Swara Bhaskar, the film will also star Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta.

The actress is also reportedly a part of an upcoming film called 'Aapkey Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai', which is scheduled to release on December 11, 2021.