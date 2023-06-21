Actor Dulquer Salmaan is one of the finesse actors from the young lot of actors we have across the country. The Malayalam actor worked in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages as well. He made his debut in Malayalam with a film called Second Show and churned out several super hits in his career.

Dulquer has been amazingly well in his film career but do you know what he used to do before he started pursuing acting? Apart from being an actor, did you know that he has two businesses? Before pursuing a career in acting, Dulquer Salmaan had completed his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Purdue University in the United States.

He later worked in Dubai for a short period in a trading company. Dulquer established a web portal that dealt with car trading. It is said that he also owns a dental business chain in Chennai. However, there are not many details about this business. Dulquer is also one of the directors of Motherhood Hospital located in Bengaluru.

After gaining some experience in business, Dulquer decided to follow his passion for acting and made his debut in the Malayalam film industry. Since then, he never had to look back. But right now, he owns half of what his father Mammootty has earned and Dulquer Salmaan himself has earned a lot. Also, he is a brand ambassador for many clothing and mobile brands.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is awaiting the release of his next film King off Kotha which will release in multiple languages. The film is slated for release on Onam. He recently even signed his third Telugu film and it will be directed by Venky Atluri of SIR fame. The film will go on floors sometime later this year as currently, the film is in the pre-production stage.