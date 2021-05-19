Tamil Nadu's actor-turned-politician and DMDK Founder Vijayakant on Wednesday were admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, the party said. According to DMDK, Vijayakant was admitted for his usual checkup.

The hospital has said Vijayakant's condition is stable and will be discharged in a day or two after treatment, DMDK said. Originally named Narayanan "Vijayaraj" Alagarswami, he better known by his stage name Vijayakanth.

The former film actor has worked predominantly in Tamil cinema and entered politics and became the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

(Developing story, to be updated later)