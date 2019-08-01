Ricky Patel aka Dj Ricky who started his career from Vj'ing is also a producer who later indulged himself as a Dj has become one of the top DJ in the country.

Ricky started his career not by taking up higher studies in the field or under the mentorship of any individual or any institution learned but Dj ing via YouTube and various blogs all by himself.

This self-made man has played for a maximum number of clubs in India with (all the A-listers) and also have been taking up various events.

Dj Ricky has also collaborated with some well-renowned artist like Nikhil Chinapa, Shaan, Guru Randhawa, Ali Merchant, Milind Gaba, Darshan Raval and many more.

Dj Ricky has also performed in shows such as Sunburn, VH1 supersonic, Enchanted Valley Carnival, Bollybom and many more.

