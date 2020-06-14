When we clinked glasses to bring in 2020, none of us knew what the year had in store for us. Virtual gigs replaced launch parties, friendly hugs gave way for group video calls and baking banana breads took over outdoor hobbies. Amidst all the unprecedented times and occurrences however, there are a select few who've learnt how to spot the silver lining. DJ Shiva Manvi - Namma Bengaluru's homegrown DJ is amongst those handpicked ones who've successfully spent the lockdown to acquire a new skill, namely the art of playing the piano.

Known for pushing buttons and turning knobs for a living, Shiva got hooked onto music right from a very young age after his father gifted him a walkman with a recorder. Post several trysts with sneaking into nightclubs as a highschooler, witnessing other DJs control the emotions of the room and learning how music can create memories for a lifetime, Shiva knew there was no turning back. After dropping out of engineering to pursue his passion and learning how to DJ online, Shiva went on to work across genres and locations to produce distinctive, progressive and versatile music and carve a name for himself in the industry and beyond.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, the music and entertainment industry was amongst the ones hit the worst. But rather than getting disheartened, Shiva knew that there was no better time than this to take up a new challenge. Having wanted to always learn a musical instrument, a piano as the first step was albeit a tough one but a no-brainer for him.

Commenting on the newfound hobby, Shiva Manvi says - "Music has always felt like second nature to me and I've always been fascinated by its ability to define someone's journey - happy and sad instances alike. While the entire music industry and my counterparts anticipated an indefinite shutdown due to the pandemic, we also knew that music is what brings people together and will rise above these tough times. Playing the piano was an interesting hobby to pick to spend my time constructively but since I also taught myself how to DJ online, grasping an instrument via the internet was much easier. I am hoping to master this art and use the learnings of the chords and scales to better my music."

A frequent feature in the biggest entertainment events such as Sunburn, Supersonic, Time Out Sensation, Budweiser Experiences and more, Shiva has performed with distinguished international acts such as Axwell x Ingrosso, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Krewella, Sander Van Doorn, Don Diablo and Troyboi to name a few. An inspiration for many of us, we hope to see him reach new heights of musical prowess and release more groovy mixes across platforms!