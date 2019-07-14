For DJ Ramping, music has been his first love since childhood. Born and brought up in Mumbai, he wanted to do something big in the music world since he was a kid. At the age of 12, DJ Ramping learned to play piano all by himself. He also learned to play guitar at the same time.

His family has always been supportive of his music interest and when they saw him playing, they were impressed with his talent. During his teenage days, DJ Ramping started playing music with turntables and also acquired the best skills for the same. He then graduated with a Sound Engineering degree from a top University.

Along with studies, he used to play at several small parties. Soon, his luck changed and he got invited to play at major events and he got to perform big gigs. DJ Ramping's hard work, musical talent and passion helped him a lot in his career and he got to do opening DJing for Hardwell, Tiesto, David Guetta, Afrojack, Marshmello and many others.

DJ Ramping's work is also popular in the Bollywood and Punjabi music industry. He believes that if one is passionate enough and knows what the audience expects, they too can achieve their goals.