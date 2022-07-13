While walking the journey of our career and passion, we often create experiences that we cherish for a lifetime. And over the years, DJ Rackish has been on a journey of his own. He's performed opening acts for national and international artists and has gained a lot of experience. Moreover, he considers these his best memories.

The artist has performed as an opening act for artists like Dj Pearl, Nikhil Chinapa, Ma Faiza, B.L.O.T, Kohra, Janux, Spikeme Mike, Iggy, Dj Freeze, Whosane, Nasha, Beat2, Kliment, etc. Sharing his experience, he says, "All of these artists are unparalleled and I feel incredibly privileged to work with them."

He has performed for various international artists as well. T-pain, Nadia Ali, Ronski Speed (Euphonic), Jaytech (Anjuna), John 00 Fleming (Joof Recordings), Ned Shepard (Harem Recordings), Sultan (Harem Recordings), Richard Durand, Akcent, Flo Rida, Bobina (Maelstrom), Adam K (Hotbox Digital), Aankhen, Ultra Voice (Com.Pact), Atomic Pulse, Dirty Vegas (Toolroom Records), and more.

Talking about his journey, he said: "Every journey is filled with lots of hard work, dedication, and passion. These qualities are very important to becoming a successful artist. I have learned a lot from these artists, and I am still learning valuable lessons from them and others. I will never forget the love they all gave me. It feels great when people recognise you for your work."

He is originally known as Rakesh Kukreja. His passion for music started to take root at a very early age. The artist has performed at several clubs. From nightlife to wedding sprees and everything in between, he knows how to lift moods with music. Progressive, Mumba, Trap Hip-hop, Commercial, and House are the different genres he aces.