In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, usage of the now popular video conferencing app, Zoom has skyrocketed. With work-from-home mandates in place, the app has seen the daily user count increase by 378% from this time last year. But not everyone is using the app for work conference video calls. In such trying times, when people are seeking something they can enjoy that will perhaps help them forget the severity of our current reality, PietroPizzorni hopes to offer some relief. For the Miami-based DJ, Zoom is the platform that he will be used to introduce the idea of a virtual cocktail hour and even dance parties.

With Miami's nightlife scene reduced to nothing due to the pandemic, Pietro has recently collaborated with Liana Guilarte at Miami Magazine to organize monthly cocktail hours via Zoom that will be streamed live from a private party room. Locations will vary from month to month as they plan to collaborate with Miami's most popular nightclubs to host a party. Despite the discouraging and otherwise bleak news on TV, Pietro aims to give fans and electronic music lovers something to look forward to.

In addition to this collaboration, Pietro has partnered with the acclaimed Amsterdam-based DJ "Miss Nine." Together they recently debuted "Sunset Sessions" for their fans and electronic music fans around the world. Streaming live via Facebook and YouTube, the DJ's set the scene for a cool evening of music with a pink Miami sunset and a view of the Atlantic coast in the backdrop.

In such a time of uncertainty, Pietrostrives to give people just a small piece of happiness. With the idea of his live streams, he aims to lift people's spirits and give them something to look forward to—something people can share with friends and experience together in quarantine from their homes with a cocktail in hand. For more information on PietroPizzorni's Zoom parties, Sunset Sessions and more.