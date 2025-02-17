Bollywood parties are mythical and legendary at the same time, B-town fans are always intrigued to know about what probably goes down at these rather fancy bashes. Over the years, so many iconic events have transpired at such parties and have eventually gone on to make headlines. One person who is known for throwing great grand parties is Shah Rukh Khan. Several celebrities have admitted that SRK hosts the most amazing parties at his house, Mannat. He is known to be the most gracious host and DJ Aqeel who has played at many of his parties revealed how these bashes used to be back in the 2000s.

DJ Aqeel recently engaged in a conversation with Siddharth Kannan where he mentioned that back in the day SRK's parties would be attended by the biggest names in the film industry. From Aamir, and Salman to Hrithik, everyone would be in attendance at these grand parties. However, Aqeel spoke about how with such big names attending the party, he had to be extremely mindful about the kind of music that he would have to play.

The popular DJ shed light on how at the beginning of the party, these stars would stick to their respective groups but as the night progressed, they would happily come to the dance floor and dance.

Aqeel said, "I have played at Shah Rukh Khan's house hundred of times. In those parties, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan would be in corners in their own groups. If I play one actor's song, the other would feel bad. So, I would make sure I would play all their songs so that everybody is happy. Actors would notice, 'Aacha tune uska gaana bajaya, aacha mera bhi bajaya (You played his song, okay you played mine too)'. I used to sense this just by looking at them. Then eventually all used to come to the floor and let go and dance. In the beginning of the party, they would be standing in corners with their own groups."

Aqeel also spoke about how back in the day, B-town celebrities could party the way they wanted and even have fun the way they would like to. He mentioned the reason for that is because the paparazzi culture did not exist back then and celebrities were not constantly surrounded by cameras at all times.

Talking about Shah Rukh's well-hosted bashes Aqeel said, "Food was great, alcohol was great, people were great, his hospitality was great. Everything was amazing, attendance was 100 out of 100. Everybody was there. People used to look forward to his parties. They would travel from abroad, out-of-town to be there. He used to have parties every 2-3 months. I would get 30K-40K to play per night at Shah Rukh's parties."