Once again, India is all set to celebrate the festival of lights, Diwali. The festival is all about spending some quality time with our friends and family members and the tinsel town is not an exception. On Wednesday night, October 19, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon hosted a grand Diwali bash at her residence in Mumbai. It was attended by many Bollywood celebs including Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Vaani Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, and Ananya Panday, among others.

For the occasion, the 'Mimi' actress stepped out in her festive best donning a stunning lehenga. The actress posed with her mother Geeta Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon for the photographers. Nupur looked extremely pretty in a red ensemble, while their mother appeared in a traditional white ensemble paired with statement jewellery.

Varun Dhawan walked into the party hand-in-hand with wife and wife Natasha Dalal. The actor wore a white silk kurta with golden embroidery details, as he complemented his better-half, who was decked up in a golden frilled saree and a golden sequined blouse. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan chose to wear a white full-sleeved kurta with white embroidery work and a silver border. He teamed it with white cotton pajamas.

The guest list further included eminent stars such as Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Athiya Shetty, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Athiya Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Maniesh Paul and many others.

Meanwhile, it was a great year for Kriti Sanon as she won two Best Actors in the lead role (Female) awards for her film 'Mimi' at the Filmfare Awards and International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) 2022. On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in 'Adipurush' opposite South Indian superstar Prabhas.