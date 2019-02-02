Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is set to add another feather to her cap. The actress who enjoys a tremendous fan following owing to her role in the show will soon be turning host for a popular singing reality show 'The Voice'.

Interestingly, The Voice will feature Oscar winning music composer AR Rahman as the super judge.

In an interview with DNA, Divyanka expressed her joy and excitement to shoot with AR Rahman. She said, "I am a huge fan of his. During my childhood, my siblings and I remember in my childhood, my sister, brother and I used to play his songs from Taal, Roja and Bombay in the car. When I got to know he is the super guru on the show, I felt this was the best."

However, the gorgeous actress expressed her nervousness regarding the impending interactions with the music maestro and also hopes not to offend him in any way. "I may be exaggerating, but I hope I don't offend him in any way. We have some interesting interactions, and on this show, people will know his true personality," she said.

Divyanka further revealed that though she is going to be a part of a singing talent show, she herself is not a singer. "I love music, but I am only a good bathroom singer," she quipped.

The Voice will go on air from Sunday, February 3, at 8 pm on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, besides juggling between her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and The Voice, Divyanka will also be seen donning a chef's hat for Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala'. She will be sharing screen space with Rajeev Khandelwal. In fact, the actress has been raising curiosity among her millions of fans by sharing many posters of the show on her Instagram page.