The youth of today's generation are the leaders of tomorrow. A young girl chose entrepreneurship at the age of 15 and even worked as a freelancer in the industry. At a time when teens enjoy with friends and go to parties, Divya Gandotra Tandon used this golden time in setting up her own business. The young entrepreneur of just 18 years earned a name for herself in the industry. Day by day, the digital revolution is bringing new progress, and Divya is working hard to bring innovation. One of the world's youngest entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of The Scoop Beats. After giving a lot of ideas, the young girl decided to take all this risk and start her own company.

With complete knowledge about the digital world, Divya is a supporter of social media who has changed the lives of many individuals as influencers. In addition, Divya has helped many brands achieve the best online exposure. By understanding the needs of the customers, the young entrepreneur works to fulfil their demands, keeping the customers happy and satisfied.

She said, "Customer satisfaction is the ticket to the success of your enterprise. Listen to your customers and provide them with the best services." Divya Gandotra Tandon suggested that all aspiring entrepreneurs be creative and think about it. Divya Gandotra Tandon is also the author of two books published on Google Books and Amazon.

Divya Gandotra Tandon's life

Divya Gandotra Tandon was born on 5 June 2002. Her mother's name is Mrs Namrata Gandotra. Divya Gandotra Tandon started a YouTube Channel in which she used to unbox latest trending gadgets. Also, she used to create app reviews and tutorials on her channel. She started her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya. She is the founder of The Scoop Beats, The Scoop Beats Media and The Scoop Beats Shop.