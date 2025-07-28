In a groundbreaking achievement for Indian chess, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh has made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup. The event, held in Baku, saw Divya triumph over her compatriot and chess legend Koneru Humpy in a thrilling final that concluded with rapid tie-breaks. This victory not only marks a significant milestone in Divya's burgeoning career but also highlights the growing prominence of Indian women in the global chess arena.

The final match was a testament to the high level of skill and determination exhibited by both players. The classical games, played over the weekend, ended in draws, showcasing the resilience and strategic prowess of both competitors. In the first game, Divya, playing with the white pieces, established a strong position but allowed Humpy to equalize in the later stages. The second game was more evenly matched, with Divya admitting to having "wandered into trouble for no apparent reason" before managing to hold her ground.

The tie-breaks, however, were where Divya truly shone. After the first rapid game ended in a draw, the pressure mounted in the second game. Humpy, a two-time World Rapid Champion and currently ranked world No. 5 in classical chess, was expected to have the upper hand in the faster format.

However, under time pressure, she made critical blunders that Divya capitalized on with precision. Demonstrating nerves of steel, Divya secured the win, becoming the 2025 Women's World Cup champion. This victory also earned her the Grandmaster title, making her the fourth Indian woman to achieve this feat and the country's 88th Grandmaster overall.

Rising star in Indian Chess

Reflecting on her victory, an emotional Divya stated, "It was fate. Before the tournament, I was thinking that I could maybe earn a Grandmaster norm here. And at the end, I became a Grandmaster." Her triumph is all the more remarkable given the odds she faced. Ranked No. 18 in classical, No. 22 in rapid, and No. 18 in blitz on the FIDE women's list, Divya was considered the underdog against the formidable Humpy.

Divya's rise in the chess world has been nothing short of sensational. Just last year, she clinched the World Junior Championship title and played a pivotal role in India's gold medal run at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, where she also secured individual gold on her board. Her journey to the top has been marked by dedication, hard work, and an unwavering passion for the game.

The Honourable President of India, Droupadi Murmu, took to the microblogging site X to express her admiration and best wishes. "My heartiest congratulations to Divya Deshmukh who has become the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women's World Cup, that too, at a very young age of nineteen," she wrote.

The President also acknowledged the achievement of Koneru Humpy, stating, "Koneru Humpy being the runner up, both the finalists of the chess world championship were from India. This underlines the abundance of talent in our country, especially among women. I convey my deep appreciation to Koneru Humpy for sustaining excellence throughout her illustrious career. I am sure that both these women champions will continue to bring greater glories and inspire our youth."

The FIDE Women's World Cup is a prestigious event that attracts top talent from around the globe. In the earlier rounds, players like Lei Tingjie, Tan Zhongyi, Nana Dzagnidze, and Song Yuxin advanced to the quarterfinals, highlighting the international nature of the competition. The tournament not only offers a significant prize but also a coveted quarterfinal slot, adding to the pressure and excitement of the matches.

Divya's victory is a continuation of India's rich history in chess, a sport that has seen the country produce numerous world-class players. The success of Indian women in chess has been particularly noteworthy, with players like Humpy, Dronavalli Harika, and R Vaishali paving the way for future generations. Divya's achievement adds to this legacy, inspiring young players across the nation to pursue their dreams in the sport.

