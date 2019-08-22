Divorce is never a pleasant experience but it looks like the divorce proceedings of Ku Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun has taken a further dramatic turn.

Reportedly, Ku Hye Sun has responded to a report stating that Ahn Jae Hyun is planning to reveal the full version of the text messages Ku Hye Sun had previously revealed.

On August 22, an acquaintance of Ahn Jae Hyun shared through Sports Chosun, "Ahn Jae Hyun is feeling very wronged by Ku Hye Sun's disclosure. [He] plans to reveal the complete text messages shared between the two that Ku Hye Sun previously revealed snippets of. He is consulting his legal representative and preparing to reveal everything in an official and detailed way. It will most likely happen within this week."

Emotions seem to be at an all time high as both parties have levelled allegations against the other. Their agency HB Entertainment relayed to OSEN, "We have nothing to say regarding the report about revealing the full mobile messenger conversation shared between Ahn Jae Hyun and Ku Hye Sun. Ahn Jae Hyun personally appointed his legal representative, and we have nothing to tell you as their agency."

