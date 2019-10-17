There are quite a few new characters that fans can look forward to in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that includes Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel. The character's solo Disney plus series seems to be in active development with reports also stating Marvel Studios is starting to screen test actors for the lead role.

It hasn't been long since MCU President and the new Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, Kevin Feige announced Ms Marvel as one of their upcoming Disney plus shows at D23 expo. Bisha K. Ali (known for helming Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral series) is reportedly the series' showrunner and will be scripting episodes as well.

The progress may have aided in fast-tracking pre-production work as the series looks to start filming earlier than expected. Charles Murphy, the co-host of Murphy's Law podcast known for dropping credible scoops, revealed on Twitter that Ms Marvel will begin filming in April 2020 under the working title 'Jersey'.

Ms Marvel will tie directly into the MCU films unlike other Marvel TV shows like Agents of SHIELD. But fortunately, even the cancelled Netflix shows like Daredevil could hope to return to the MCU in future thanks Feige's new role.

In Marvel comics, Ms Marvel was usually the name reserved for Carol Danvers, who is now known as Captain Marvel. Kamala Khan is Ms Marvel, a Muslim-American teenager from Jersey city. The character, introduced by writer G Willow Wilson in 2013 - has the ability to shapeshift and heal.

Ms Marvel does not have a premiere date yet but Feige revealed that the show would land after the Hawkeye series. It seems likely that the show would release on Disney plus some time in late 2021 or early 2022.