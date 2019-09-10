Marvel Studios has not yet given up on the idea of establishing a Young Avengers ensemble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new statement, coming from ace scooper Daniel Ritchtman, indicated that a limited series is reportedly in development.

Initially, the studio was reported to have been working on a feature film to establish the Young Avengers. While that plan may still remain, the executives in charge at Marvel and Disney insist on making a limited series instead.

Ritchtman's report for Full Circle Cinema also says that the champions, who are a group of varied young superheroes in Marvel Comics, could be involved in the show. This leaves room for Ms Marvel character to join the young team after the debut in her own Disney plus Marvel show.

The information is currently a rumour and fans should take it with a pinch of salt. Clearly, MCU's head Kevin Feige and his team are dealing with various film and TV projects and could possibly have too much on hand to prioritize on an ensemble series.

It recently came to light that Marvel Studios is reportedly eying Bumblebee actress Hailey Steinfield to portray a Kate Bishop in MCU. If so, that leaves room for her to be a part of the team as well.

Iterations of Young Avengers comic title have introduced characters like Hulkling (Teddy Altman), Iron Lad (Nathaniel Richards), Patriot (Eli Bradley), and Wiccan (William Kaplan). Since there is already a WandaVision series in works with the return of Vision (Paul Bettany), fans could be in for a surprise if the studio introduces a character like Wiccan -- daughter of Scarlet Witch.

There are currently over six movies and eight series in development, which will help promote Disney's streaming service. All projects will remain within the MCU and their storyline is expected to intertwine as the studio reveals more plans for Phase 4.