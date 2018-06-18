The opening weekend of 'Incredibles 2' was truly incredible. The Disney-Pixar production made a record-breaking opening of $180 million—making it the best superhero sequel debut of all time on the animated category. Interestingly, the first instalment of the film had opened in 2004 with $70.5 million, the second-largest opening at the time for an animated feature.

However, ever since the film was released, there has been a widespread discussion on the flashlight screening scenes featuring the film's villain Screenslaver. Viewers posted on social media sites that the scenes could trigger seizures in people suffering from epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness. The Epilepsy Foundation also called for the same.

Following the outcry, the Walt Disney Pictures has sent an advisory to theatres requesting to add warning message during the flashing scenes. A memo placed outside the theatres read, "'Incredibles 2' contains a sequence of flashing lights, which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities."

So, the villain’s weapon of choice in the movie is bright white lights that are at a rapidly flashing/strobing frequency, with the intent to disorient people. One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Meanwhile, blogger and advocate Veronica Lewis highlighted that the health alert has not been placed in every theatre. "I haven't seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness," she wrote.

I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie. It is very well done, and the strobe lights are an important point in the plot. I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

However, Veronica made it clear that she is not calling for any boycott on the film but parents must be aware of the situation before taking their children to the show. "I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie ...Parents have the right to make an informed decision about something that could impact their child's safety and people with chronic illness have the right to learn about potential triggers/make steps to avoid them," she added.

Parents have the right to make an informed decision about something that could impact their child’s safety and people with chronic illness have the right to learn about potential triggers/make steps to avoid them. Incredibles 2 needs a safety warning at the ticket window for this — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Finally, Disney took a clear stand and requested every theatre to add the alert signs.