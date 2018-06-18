Trailer - Incredibles 2

The opening weekend of 'Incredibles 2' was truly incredible. The Disney-Pixar production made a record-breaking opening of $180 million—making it the best superhero sequel debut of all time on the animated category. Interestingly, the first instalment of the film had opened in 2004 with $70.5 million, the second-largest opening at the time for an animated feature.

However, ever since the film was released, there has been a widespread discussion on the flashlight screening scenes featuring the film's villain Screenslaver. Viewers posted on social media sites that the scenes could trigger seizures in people suffering from epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness. The Epilepsy Foundation also called for the same.

Following the outcry, the Walt Disney Pictures has sent an advisory to theatres requesting to add warning message during the flashing scenes. A memo placed outside the theatres read, "'Incredibles 2' contains a sequence of flashing lights, which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photosensitivities."

Meanwhile, blogger and advocate Veronica Lewis highlighted that the health alert has not been placed in every theatre. "I haven't seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness," she wrote.

However, Veronica made it clear that she is not calling for any boycott on the film but parents must be aware of the situation before taking their children to the show. "I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie ...Parents have the right to make an informed decision about something that could impact their child's safety and people with chronic illness have the right to learn about potential triggers/make steps to avoid them," she added.

Finally, Disney took a clear stand and requested every theatre to add the alert signs.