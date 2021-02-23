Disha Ravi, the 22-year-old climate activist, was granted bail on Tuesday in the "toolkit" conspiracy case on grounds of lack of evidence on record. Delhi Court heard both sides of the arguments to arrive at the conclusion that rather made for some landmark judgements. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Court Complex, who issued the order granting bail, made some strong points.

According to LiveLaw, Delhi Court made several remarks while granting bail to Ravi. The judge touched upon right to freedom of speech and expression, lack of violent nature of the toolkit, resistance to bail plea and need to invoke sedition law.

Delhi Sessions ruling highlights

Take a look at the strong points made by Delhi Sessions court in Disha Ravi case: