Disha Ravi, the 22-year-old climate activist, was granted bail on Tuesday in the "toolkit" conspiracy case on grounds of lack of evidence on record. Delhi Court heard both sides of the arguments to arrive at the conclusion that rather made for some landmark judgements. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of Patiala House Court Complex, who issued the order granting bail, made some strong points.
According to LiveLaw, Delhi Court made several remarks while granting bail to Ravi. The judge touched upon right to freedom of speech and expression, lack of violent nature of the toolkit, resistance to bail plea and need to invoke sedition law.
Delhi Sessions ruling highlights
Take a look at the strong points made by Delhi Sessions court in Disha Ravi case:
- "No evidence has been brought to my notice to support the contention that any violence took place at any of the Indian Embassies pursuant to the sinister designs of the applicant/accused and her co-conspirators"
- "In my considered opinion creation of a WhatsApp group or being editor of an innocuous Toolkit is not an offence."
- "The applicant accused is already reported to have been interrogated in police custody for almost about five days and placing any further restraint upon her liberty on the basis of general and omnibus accusation would be neither logical nor legal."
- "Citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic Nation. They cannot be put behind the bars simply because they choose to disagree with the State policies."
- "The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments".
- "Difference of opinion, disagreement, divergence, dissent, or for that matter, even disapprobation, are recognised legitimate tools to infuse objectivity instate policies."
- "The right to dissent is firmly enshrined under Article 19 of The Constitution of India. In my considered opinion the freedom of speech and expression includes the right to seek a global audience."
- "Any person with dubious credentials may interact with a number of persons during the course of his social intercourse. As long as the engagement/interaction remains within the four corners of law, people interacting with such persons, ignorantly, innocently or for that matter even fully conscious of their dubious credentials, cannot be painted with the same hue."