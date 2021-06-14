It wouldn't be wrong to say that the year 2021 has turned out to be rather great for Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani. The two have bounced back and made a mark with their films this year. While Parineeti Chopra is basking in the glory of Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar, Disha is raring to fly higher after Radhe. And needless to say, all the hard work deserves some pampering and relaxation too.

Parineeti took to social media and shared an absolutely stunning picture of herself. Sitting beside the sea, flaunting a toned bikini body, Parineeti totally rocked that all black look. "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok thats a lie," she wrote while sharing the pic. Parineeti is currently holidaying in Turkey and keeps sharing sneak peeks from her luxurious getaway.

Parineeti Chopra recently revealed that Priyanka Chopra is happy with her performance in her latest flick. The actress said that elder sister Priyanka had asked her to not sign films just for the sake of it. "She said this to me a couple of years ago, I remember, and it made so much sense to me because it is such a privileged position to be in when the audience or the media or the critics-reviewers actually expect something out of you. And when you don't do it, they abuse you. 'What happened to you, we expected more out of you," Parineeti told HT.

On the other hand, Disha Patani also shared a stunning picture from one of her vacays. Flaunting a svelte figure in a pink bikini, Disha definitely grabbed all the eyeballs. Patani has steadily climbed her way to the top in the last few years. After doing two back-to-back films with Salman Khan, the actress has a long line of producers waiting to sign her.