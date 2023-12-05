Bigg Boss 17 is gaining popularity with each passing day, With newer twists and turns the inmates are struggling and meeting ends with a limited ratio of each other. Amid daily chores, fights and fights over bathroom cleaning and personal hygiene. The relationship with housemates is also getting stronger day by day.

With two real-life married couples inside the house. Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt.

Isha and Samrath lock lips

The friendship and closeness between Mannara Chopra and Munawar are what viewers enjoy.

Real-life couple Isha Malviya and her boyfriend Samarth Jurel are often seen getting cosy and intimate inside the house. Most of the time they fight and then cuddle, leaving inmates gushing over their inseparable bond.

Isha and Samarth once again did what they are best known for!

This time the truly, madly, deeply in love couple were recently seen allegedly sharing a lip kiss inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. A photo of the same has now gone viral on social media.

It so happened that, Bigg Boss shut down the Dil, Dimaag, and Dum rooms and gave the housemates 20 minutes to take out their belongings in the living room.

Bigg Boss switched the lights on and off continuously at the last minute, that's when Samarth and Isha were caught kissing each other

Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Isha Ki Steamy Kiss Ne Kiya Audience Ko Shock |#BiggBoss17 #ishamalviya #samarthjurel pic.twitter.com/iX62BR6hge — Telly Reporter (@TellyReporter) December 5, 2023

Fans took to social media and expressed their disappointment that once again the couple had stooped low and kissed on national television.

A user mentioned, "Not good yrrr ... they should go tp Temptation Island as a wild card..."

Another quizzed, "Ye to break up kar liye the na. Chapra chapri ka pyaar..." (didn't they break up).

Recently, Isha and Samarth got into a heated argument and they abused each other. Isha said "Nahi rehna mujhe tere saath (I don't want to stay with you)." With this, everyone was left wondering if Isha and Samarth's relationship had also ended in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

But all is well between them.

? BREAKING! #IshaMalviya and #SamarthJuryel break up after major fight



Isha ended her relationship openly with Samarth after the major fight with #Khanzaadi and later Samarth. (Via Indian Forums)



#BiggBoss17 — Kapoor Singh (@kapoordigital) December 1, 2023

Times when Samrath and Isha grabbed headlines for getting intimate

Earlier, Samrath was seen forcefully kissing Isha.

In the viral video, Samarth can be seen forcefully hugging and kissing Isha. While the former Udaariyaan actress continued to say, "Hatt jaa (get aside)", Samarth held her arms and kissed her. "Yaar Chintu mujhe lag gaye," Isha added. Watch the video here:

Bigg Boss apne mohalle (dil, dimaag, dumm) ko shutdown kar rahe hain. Light on/off kar rahe hain. Aur uss waqt chintu ?



Aapda ko avsar mein badlana koi chintu se sikhe, seedha Isha ko pakad ke shuru hogaye... pic.twitter.com/fWg3A25RVh — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 4, 2023

Isha Malviya has been in the Bigg Boss 17 house since the show started

Samarth Jurel entered the show later as a wild card contestant. Samarth revealed that he is Isha's boyfriend. Isha denied it as she was already in a relationship with Abhishek Kumar. After Smarath's entry, Isha denied being in a relationship with Chintu, she later admitted that the two were indeed in a relationship.

On Monday night's episode during the nomination, task contestants had to throw coffee on the contestant's face whom they wanted to nominate.

The contestants who have been nominated this week are Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar. This week, the safe contestants include Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra, and Aishwarya Sharma.