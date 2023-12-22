Anand Pandit's birthday bash turned out to be quite a starry bash. From Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan, the glitzy event brought everyone under one roof. A video from the event has now taken over social media. In the video, one can see Salman Khan walking up to the stage where Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are already present.

What went down

In the video, we saw Salman Khan walking upto Big B and greeting him. He then moves on to Abhishek Bachchan and the duo shake hands. The two superstars even share a warm hug and can be seen talking with one another. In another video, Abhishek and Salman can be seen talking with and smiling. The video has created a buzz in the industry. And now netizens are reacting on the video.

Social media comments

"Were they discussing Aishwarya?" asked a user. "What am I watching?" another user commented. "No one can beat Abhishek's royalty!!!" a social media user wrote. "Abhishek is such a Gentleman," another social media user commented. "Salman is such a gentleman," one more social media user wrote. "peace and love for all humans, I'm happy that everybody is handling everything so gracefully," read one more of the comments.

This came amid the buzz around Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation rumours. There have been reports that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek have separated silently and are not in a mood to let the world know. However, the former beauty queen has moved to another house that is adjacent to Jalsa and is staying there with Aaradhya.

When Abhishek commended Aishwarya for heavy lifting at home

Abhishek and Aishwarya have been married for over 16 years. Abhishek had once said that Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting at work. "Sometimes, unfortunately, you know you're so consumed at work that you don't get to spend as much time as you'd want. So back home, you know, Aishwarya does all the heavy lifting and I love her and thank her for that, and she does it so selflessly and she just does a great job, so you know, I'm eternally grateful."

He added, "And sometimes you come back from work and you're tired or whatever, so you might not be as effervescent as you should be, but you know, I think being an actor, she understands that. We're a very normal family, you know. I just love to spend time together and be as normal as possible."