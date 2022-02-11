As gyms and yoga studios closed their doors during the worldwide pandemic, the Art of Living Foundation was ready with a solution. The foundation's online yoga classes quickly became the vehicle enabling thousands to practice yoga from home. "After months of remote work, inactivity, and high stress, we realized people needed a way to move and release tension," says Neelam Madaik, a faculty member at the Sri Sri School of Yoga, North America. "Our members told us that practicing yoga each day helped them relieve stress and achieve a feeling of calm and wellbeing. Our classes provide a much-needed tool for movement and relaxation."

What to expect from virtual yoga classes from the Art of Living Foundation

Typical online yoga classes offered by the Art of Living Foundation range from 30 to 75 minutes. Specialty classes feature core strengthening, Yoga Nidra, hip opening, and Sun salutation. The foundation also offers 60-to-75-minute classes focusing on joint therapy.

"There is something for everyone in our virtual yoga classes," says Madaik. "Both beginners and experienced yoga practitioners are able to benefit from the courses."

Virtual yoga classes don't require an extensive home setup. Participants simply need the internet, a yoga mat, and a space to practice yoga. "We want to make yoga accessible to everyone," Madaik replies. "Our methodology doesn't require any props. We meet you where you are."

Benefits of online yoga classes

Online yoga classes have their benefits. The convenience of eliminating travel time enables many to squeeze yoga into their busy schedules.

Virtual yoga classes are also highly flexible. Thanks to a variety of classes during the day, participants join as schedules permit. Parents can slip into an online class between work calls or when kids are napping.

Virtual yoga classes enable everyone to learn from instructors certified at the highest international standard no matter where they live. Teachers at the Art of Living Foundation have over 1,000 combined hours of teaching experience and are registered RYT-200 and RYT-500 with the Yoga Alliance.

Available online yoga classes at the Art of Living Foundation

Due to the increased flexibility of virtual yoga classes, Madaik finds that most participants go deeper into their yoga journey. "As our online students advance, they spend more time with mentors and peers in study groups to learn from one another," she explains. "Most members start their journey with daily yoga classes but then move forward to explore Sri Sri School of Yoga offerings such as our Foundation program, the Deep Dive Retreat, and the 200-hour teacher training program."

The Deep Dive program enables participants to investigate cleansing practices and other ancient techniques as they strengthen both mind and body. Participants in this course also experience guided meditations by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar.

Art of Living's 200-hour Yoga Teacher Training program is open to advanced students as well as beginners. The course's comprehensive training covers ancient texts such as Patanjali Yoga Sutras and the Bhagavad Gita. During this class, students practice asanas, pranayamas, and meditation. They study anatomy, physiology, Sanskrit, ancient cleansing, and the commercial aspects of running a yoga-based business.

"The Art of Living's online yoga classes are a unique opportunity to learn authentic yoga practice from the comfort of your home," says Madaik. "You'll join a global community of like-minded individuals on a journey toward increased clarity, mindfulness, and stamina."

Readers can visit the Art of Living Foundation's website to learn more about the virtual classes open during the next six months. New courses are added regularly based on demand.