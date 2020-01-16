As Sankranti filmy fever has come to an end, finally, it's time for all those Telugu movie buffs to gear up for the next set of films, which are going to release in a month from now. Also, these films are few of the most-awaited films of the year.

Disco Raja: Ravi Teja is all set to entertain and enthral the audiences with his performance once again. Directed by VI Anand, Disco Raja is produced by Ram Talluri. The film has Paayal Rajput and Nabha Natesh in lead roles. The makers have released two different teasers of the film and they have gone viral for all the right reasons, by increasing expectations on the films. In a never before seen role, this film belongs to a science and fiction genre. The film is all set to release on January 24.

Nishabdam: This thriller is going to hit the screens on January 31 and is a Hollywood crossover film which is directed by Hemanth Madhukar. With Anushka Shetty and Ranganathan Madhavan in lead roles, the film has Anjali, Shalini Pandey and Srinivas Avasarala also in supporting roles. Hollywood actor Michael Madsen is playing a key role in this film. Also, Nishabdam is going to release in multiple languages.

Jaanu: Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster 96 movie is titled Jaanu and expectations on this film are high. Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni have stepped into the role of Ram and Jaanu respectively. Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha have played the lead roles in original film. The film is slated for release on February 7. This film has a huge fan base and there are many people who are waiting for the release of the film. Prem Kumar, who directed the original version, has helmed the remake version too.

World Famous Lover: To all those fans of Vijay Deverakonda, this film is going to be a treat. World Famous Lover is directed by Kranthi Madhav of Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju fame. The film has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. This romantic drama features Vijay in various characters and it is said to be an anthology, and is slated for release on February 14. The teaser of this flick was unveiled recently and it seemed to be more like a reloaded and improvised version of Arjun Reddy.