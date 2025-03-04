One of the most loved actors and a fan favorite, Alia Bhatt, is known for her humble and warm nature towards her fans and the paparazzi. She often greets the media whenever she is spotted in and around the city.

On Sunday, Alia attended a special meet-and-greet event in Mumbai, where she joined fans for lunch at a restaurant.

The actor looked stunning in a white tank top and jeans. She paired her stylish look with pencil heels, opted for minimal makeup, and left her hair open. Several pictures and videos of Alia interacting with fans have surfaced on social media.

Inside Alia Bhatt's meet and greet with fans

The exclusive event welcomed 50–60 of her most dedicated fans, who gathered to meet her in person. It wasn't just about selfies and candid poses—it was a thoughtfully planned event featuring a scrumptious menu, surprise gifts for fans, delightful conversations, and more!

A source close to the event shared details with Pinkvilla, revealing that the gathering included a lavish spread with a mix of flavors across appetizers, the main course, and desserts. The gourmet starters included Kung Pao Potatoes, Wild Mushroom Gyoza, Burrata ala Citron, Spicy Garlic Edamame, Jalapeño & Cheese Poppers, Rock Tomorokoshi Tempura, Veg Nachos, and Chicken Gyoza.

Alia also took the time to personally sign autographs, hug her fans, and engage in warm conversations with them.

Netizens criticize Alia's Outfit

Despite the wholesome event, social media users—who are often critical of celebrities' appearances—weren't impressed with Alia's outfit, particularly her two-toned jeans. Some also commented on her apparent weight gain, criticizing her fashion choices.

A user wrote, "Didn't like her outfit..."

Another commented, "Those wrestling arms."

A third added, "The worst outfit choice ever."

Alia Bhatt deletes all pictures of Raha from Instagram

Recently, Alia removed all photos of her daughter, Raha Kapoor, from her official Instagram handle where the child's face was visible. The decision was reportedly made after the recent knife attack at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's house.

Work Front

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

She has two big films in her kitty - YRF's Alpha with Sharvari and Bobby Deol and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.