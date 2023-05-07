Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj is back in the news. The anchor-turned-actress indulged herself in a war of words with fans of Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, in a poster of Kushi, which has Vijay and Samantha, the makers called Vijay Deverakonda 'The Vijay Deverakonda' and this ignited a rage on social media after the actress tweeted something offensive.

On Friday, she tweeted, "Ippude okati chusanu.. "The" na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam" (I just noticed something. "The" too much ...We stay away from such 'overacting' guys.).

In 2017, the actress expressed her objection to Vijay's use of cuss words while promoting Arjun Reddy. Last year, she posted a cryptic tweet after Vijay's film Liger bombed at the box office. However, Vijay's fans had taken exception to her criticism on both occasions. In a series of incidents, the actress has irked a controversy and the backlash she's been receiving has gone viral yet again.

Ippude okati chusanu.. “The” na?? Babooooiii!!! Paityam.. enchestam.. antakunda chuskundam ? — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 5, 2023

After this, several fans of Vijay Deverakonda bashed her for taking a jab at him and asked what her problem was. A user wrote, "How did this rivalry start?" A few fans also made derogatory comments about her character, movies, and personal life.

Several also called her "aunty." However, she replied with another tweet. The Rangamarthanda actress also shared a screenshot of a fan, who abused her and wrote, "Morning tweeple!! Felt this is the right way to "wake up" many This! I don't know a lot of my extended fam page admins.. but I am super proud of the influence I create unlike many others' ! Not worth the comparison at all.. but this is an option too ani cheptunna.."

‘Morning tweeple!! Felt this is the right way to “wake up” many ? This! I personally don’t know a lot of my extended fam page admins.. but I am super proud of the influence I create unlike many others’ ! Not worth the comparison at all.. but this is an option too ani cheptunna.. pic.twitter.com/Gimro8EnPW — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) May 6, 2023

Things did not go well with the actress on social media as not many have come in her support but asked her if she would be making the same comments if it was a star hero. On the whole, Anasuya Bharadwaj has been making headlines for initiating controversies and spreading negativity about herself.