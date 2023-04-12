Director Vetrimaaran was in Hyderabad to promote the Telugu release of Tail blockbuster film Viduthalai Part 1 and he revealed a lot of things about his straight Telugu project that has been in the news for quite some time now.

Vetrimaaran and Jr NTR are going to work together for a film and this news has been taking the internet by storm for a few months. Finally, the director himself confirmed the news and fans of Jr NTR cannot keep their calm.

The ace Tamil filmmaker revealed that he has been wanting to work with Telugu stars Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Jr NTR. Spilling the beans, Vetrimaaran admitted that he is still in talks with Jr NTR for a film, which will eventually happen.

Vetrimaaran said, "I met Jr NTR post lockdown period. We have been talking since then and I am working on a script. I will make a Telugu film and it will be with Jr NTR only. Discussions are on and it will take some time for everything to fall in place."

Vetrimaaran is one of the best directors from the South cinema industry. Many actors keep showing interest in working with him. Such a maverick director is showing interest in working with a Telugu actor and it is something we all have to cherish.

On the work front, Jr NTR is currently busy with NTR 30 which is being directed by Koratala Siva. The film is underway and Janhvi Kapoor is playing the leading lady. This film will mark her debut in Telugu. Post NTR 30, Tarak will begin shooting for War 2 with Yashraj Films. NTR even has a film with Prashanth Neel and this film is likely going on floors in October.